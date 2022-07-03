2022 Fourth Fest A Big Success

The 2022 Bond County Fourth Fest was a huge success, ending with a big day Saturday.

The crowd built quickly Saturday evening and it didn’t take long for the seating areas to be filled.

Fourth Fest Committee Chairman Randy Alderman said the first day of the Fourth Fest went well and he was glad the rain held off.

Randy also said the event wouldn’t be possible without the sponsors.

Alderman said the weather Saturday presented a bit of a challenge, but organizers were able to make it all work and a big crowd showed up for great live music. Alderman said the group is already looking at ways to make next year’s fest even better.

Fourth Fest not only drew people from this area, but several said they came from other nearby states to take in the two-day event.