AFHM Farm Heritage Days Fri-Sun

Another edition of the American Farm Heritage Museum’s Farm Heritage Days takes place this weekend.

It will be held Friday, July 29; Saturday, July 30; and Sunday, July 31.

Steve Loos, president of the museum organization, told WGEL the museum will have all activities open from about 8 a.m. to dark both days with many activities for everyone. Music, a magic show, plowing and thrashing, and a tractor parade on Friday around 12 to 12:30 p.m. are only some of the events. The Kids Pedal Pull will be on Friday, and the ITPA Garden Tractor Pull will be an all-weekend event. Indoor and outdoor vendors will be at the flea market, including food and drinks. The Sawmill and Lil’ Red Barn are some of the buildings that will be on display, and train rides, a family favorite, will be available.

Steve said that as always, there will be featured tractor brands for the show. One of the featured lines will be Massey, a company that has built various gasoline engines as well as equipment. The secondary feature is called Tempered Tracks Rustic Rails for all crawler-type tractors. The museum will also have equipment demos where they plow. Everything is welcome, but these are the featured colors and brands this year.

Loos expects at least 300 to 400 tractors on the grounds with people coming from several states to attend.

Sunday’s hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a church service at 8 a.m., morning tractor pulls and a car cruise from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Armband admission is $10 for all three days for those 12 and older. The fee is $5 for those attending only Sunday.

For more information, go to the American Farm Heritage Museum’s website or Facebook page.