Ameren IL Provides Financial Relief To Disabled Veterans & Active-Duty Military

To assist its military customers impacted by rising energy prices, Ameren Illinois has allocated $100,000 to help disabled veterans and active-duty military pay their energy bills through the Ameren Illinois Military Support Program (AIMS). Disabled veterans and active duty military members can apply for an AIMS grant by visiting AmerenIllinois.com/EnergyAssistance.

Eligible military customers will receive a one-time bill payment grant of $100.

“Many of our customers are facing financial challenges because of inflation and the rising cost of energy,” said Joe Solari, vice president of Customer Experience for Ameren Illinois. “Our hope is that these grants provide some economic relief to disabled veterans and those who continue to serve our country.”

In June, Ameren Illinois held Helping Heroes outreach events for disabled veterans and active-duty military members throughout the region. Eligible participants received the AIMS grant, along with energy efficiency incentives, customer service support, assistance with payment program options, and storm preparedness kits.

AIMS is part of a $1.75 million relief package Ameren Illinois has allocated to assist its customers in response to a steep increase in power supply prices. High demand and supply constraints have led to an energy shortage and caused power supply prices to spike. Power is purchased for Ameren Illinois customers by an Illinois state agency, and the costs are passed directly to customers, dollar-for-dollar.

Customers who are experiencing difficulties with their energy bills can explore all energy assistance and bill payment options, as well as money-saving resources at AmerenIllinois.com/EnergyAssistance.