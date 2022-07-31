Barn Fire West Of Smithboro Friday

The Smithboro Fire Protection District was paged to a barn fire on Rt. 140, west of Smithboro, Friday morning around 5:47 AM.

Smithboro Fire Chief Bryant Briggs reports personnel arrived to find a small barn fully involved with fire.

The Mulberry Grove and Greenville Fire Protection Districts were called to provide mutual aid. Firefighters were on the scene for about two and a half hours and no injuries were reported.

Chief Briggs extended his thanks to the departments who provided mutual aid and he issued a reminder to all motorists that when you see emergency vehicles please slow down and move over.