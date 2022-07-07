Block Length Variance Recommended For GU

Meeting Tuesday evening, the Greenville Board of Adjustments approved a request from Greenville University.

The board favored a variance to the city’s maximum block length. The recommendation will go to the Greenville City Council on July 12.

No comments were made by the public during the Board of Adjustments’ public hearing on the matter.

If approved by the council, the block length, from North Second Street to Prairie Street, between College Avenue and Oak Street, will go from 300 to 600 feet.

Greenville University will be constructing a four-story dormitory. with some classrooms, in that area. The council already took action to close North First Street, between College Avenue and Oak Street, for the project.