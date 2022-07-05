Bond County Fair Book Now Available

Information about the Bond County Fair can be found in the annual fair book, which is available now.

Residents can find the book at businesses and offices in Greenville, and in other area towns.

The fair is scheduled for Thursday, August 4 through Tuesday, August 9.

The deadline for fair entries is July 28.

Grandstand attractions include the Little Miss Pageant on August 4, the Nashville Nights, Fairground Lights Concert on August 5, the Demolition Derby on August 6, tractor pulls on August 7, and the Queen and Junior Miss Pageant on August 8.

New this year, general admission and box seat grandstand tickets are available at BondCoFair.com.

The parade will be held August 9 and the fair’s final attraction will be fireworks that night.

The big concert on Friday of fair week will include performances by Joshua Scott Jones, Jesse Cain and Iron Horse.

The fair talent show is 3 p.m. August 7 in the activity building.