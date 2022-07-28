Bridge Church Hard At Work On New Building

The Bridge church in Greenville is getting a big boost this week thanks to the group known as Rural Compassion.

The church recently purchased the building at 201 South Fourth Street, which was the former location of Farmland Quilting and Embroidery.

Kent Anderson is leading the visiting workers, who are giving the church building a new look. He told WGEL Rural Compassion, a non-profit, travels to rural towns to be of service and frequently organizes food giveaways and more, in addition to their work. This team of at least 20 workers came from Chicago, and this is their 11th year and project. Anderson states that they have known and helped The Bridge for several years. Additionally, Rural Compassion organizes trainings to help the faith community engage in their community, which is where Anderson first heard about The Bridge.

Monday, the southbound lane of South Fourth Street, was blocked off for a lift being used to paint the east side of the building.

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked with The Bridge Pastor Dave Bradshaw about the big assistance from those with Rural Compassion. Pastor Dave said he appreciates Rural Compassion’s help, and he supports his friend Anderson with his missionary work. This partnership has been a huge blessing for The Bridge, and they are excited to refurbish the old building and to help the neighborhood.

The building is the first one owned by The Bridge in its nearly eight-year history.