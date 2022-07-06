Bridge Church In Greenville Moving

The downtown Greenville church, The Bridge, is moving to its own building.

Pastor Dave Bradshaw said The Bridge has purchased the former Farmland Quilting building along South Fourth Street, between South and Summer Streets. Work has already begun on renovations.

Bradshaw told WGEL the church had outgrown the space, which they were leasing. They felt like it was time to move and find a permanent location that would be their own. He said the new building will be perfect, with three times as much usable space. Bradshaw said the church is growing with a lot of new families joining them. He said the new space would benefit both adults and the children’s program.

The new site will have four classrooms, a small kitchen in a café area, a lobby area, two restrooms, and a large sanctuary.

Dave said the church hopes to be in by the fall. He said an optimistic goal is Labor Day, but a more realistic expectation may be early to mid-fall. He said there are a lot of moving pieces to coordinate. He also said the move is being affected by the same supply chain issues that are impacting many other situations.

Dave touched on the history of The Bridge and its mission, calling it a storefront church since its inception. The church started in the Globe Theatre and then moved to its current location in the former Metzger’s Furniture building.

Bradshaw said the church has gone through season of growth and are excited to move into a new chapter. He said the church has always put a lot of time and resources back into serving the community and said that won’t change with the move.

Bradshaw said The Bridge has started a capital campaign to raise funds for building renovations with a goal of paying off the mortgage in five years.