Child Drowning South Of Greenville

A tragic accident Monday resulted in the death of a 15-month old child.

According to Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh, Ty Cummings, the son of John and Erin Cummings of Greenville, was found in an above-ground swimming pool, on property along Sale Barn Avenue, south of Greenville.

The sheriff’s department was called at 11:53 a.m. Leitschuh advised the boy climbed the stairs at the pool and fell into the water.

The sheriff said when deputies arrived, an adult relative at the scene was giving CPR, and the deputies then continued CPR until an ambulance arrived to transfer the boy to HSHS Holy Family Hospital.

The child was then flown to Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis, and Sheriff Leitschuh said his department learned the boy passed away about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.