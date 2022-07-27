City Announces Numerous Personnel Appointments

During a special meeting Tuesday night, Greenville City Manager Jo Hollenkamp announced personnel appointments in two departments.

Effective, Monday, August 1, George Schofield will officially be the public works director. He has been serving as public works foreman.

Ryan Johnson will serve as Schofield’s second in command in the public works department.

Jeff Sinnett is becoming sewer department supervisor.

It was announced during the meeting, the city plans to apply once again for an Illinois Transportation Enhanced Program (ITEP) grant.

Lee Beckman, from Milano and Grunloh Engineers of Effingham, advised the city will seek funds for a sidewalk on Elm Street, from the Greenville University campus to around Bowman Industrial Drive.

He advised the maximum grant amounts in the program have increased to $2 million.

The deadline for applications is September 30. City Manager Hollenkamp said the council will have to conduct a public hearing before the grant application is submitted.

The city previously applied for ITEP funds for the same project, but was not successful.