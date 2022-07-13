City Asks Residents To Clean Up After Dogs

City of Greenville officials have been receiving complaints from residents about dog owners failing to clean up after their dogs when on property other than their own.

The city has an ordinance that requires pet owners to clean up after their animals.

It states it is unlawful to place, deposit or permit to be deposited on public or private property any animal excrement, garbage or other objectionable waste.

Any person, firm or corporation violating that ordinance chapter can be fined not less than $100 nor more than $500 for each offense.