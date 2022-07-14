City Council Conducts Public Hearing For GU Projects

The Greenville City Council conducted a public hearing Tuesday night as part of Greenville University’s plans to issue bonds for building projects.

The city was only the facilitator of the hearing and has no financial liability for the bonds.

No public comments were made or submitted during the hearing. Later, the council unanimously approved the necessary resolution approving the university’s bond financing plan.

The new bonds are expected to be issued by the Arizona Industrial Development Authority. They will total no more than $35 million for the construction of a 250-bed, four-story student housing facility, with some classrooms, near downtown Greenville; and an athletic building located at the sports complex in the area of South Elm Street and Bowman Industrial Drive.