City Council Meets Tuesday, Holds Public Hearing

The Greenville City Council meets Tuesday, July 12 at 7 p.m. in the municipal building.

The agenda includes discussion of possibly passing an ordinance to charge for residents having multiple or large piles of brush, making exceptions on a case by case basis after any storm.

The council will also discuss the possibility of creating a Class G liquor license for special events such as the Bond County Fourth Fest.

Other items include consideration of a bid to demolish the city-owned building in the 100 block of West South Avenue, which was formerly Rasler Plumbing; and discussion of a request from Breck and Janie Nelson for a Downtown Improvement and Renovation Grant to install front windows at 112 North Second Street. The city would pay half of the total cost.

While it will have no obligation for them, the Greenville City Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday night regarding Greenville University’s desire to issue no more than $35 million in bonds for building projects.

City Manager Jo Hollenkamp said the city is acting only as facilitator of the public hearing, and will not have a financial liability for the bonds. The city has held similar hearings in the past.

The new bonds are expected to be issued by the Arizona Industrial Development Authority.

The hearing will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 12.

The university projects include a 250-bed student housing facility near downtown Greenville and an athletic building on university property located at the GU football /track/baseball/softball complex.

The meeting can be seen on the City of Greenville’s Facebook page.