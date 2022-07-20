Clin Co Extension 4-H Education Foundation Awards Scholarships

The Clinton County Extension 4-H Education Foundation awards up to $5,000 annually to 4-H members and alumni of Clinton County. These awards encourage and support the county’s youth who are interested in higher education. Each applicant must have spent at least six years in 4-H, with a minimum of four years in Clinton County 4-H. Winners of the 2022 scholarships include:

Katherine Helmink – $1,150

Katherine Helmink is a junior chemistry major at Illinois State University. She plans to continue her education and attend graduate school to focus on research in chemistry. Katherine is the cofounder of a string arts club at ISU called Procraftinators and is the treasurer of ISU Chem Club. Outside of school and extracurriculars, she enjoys reading and going for walks.

Zachary Thole – $1,150

Zachary Thole is the son of Randy and Joanie Thole. He graduated from Central Community High School, Class of 2022. Zachary grew up in Breese and recently moved to Albers with his family. He has been a member of the St. Rose Clover Crew for six years and the Clinton County Teen Leaders of Tomorrow for five years. Zachary is attending Kaskaskia College in the fall to complete an associate degree and plans to transfer to a university to complete his bachelor’s degree in computer science.

Nicholas Huelsmann – $900

Nicholas Huelsmann, son of Vernon and Janice Huelsmann of Trenton is a 2022 graduate of Mater Dei Catholic High School. Nicholas plans to attend Kaskaskia College and study Animal Science. Nicholas is a member of the Sugarcreek 4-H Country Kids.

Ethan Hanke – $900

Ethan Hanke of rural Carlyle is the son of Eric and Kathy Hanke. He is a 10-year member of the Klover Kids 4-H club. His primary project throughout his years in 4-H has been showing livestock. He has exhibited his show steers at numerous county fairs throughout Illinois and has been very successful. Ethan was a 2021 graduate of Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School. This fall Ethan will return to Murray State University as a sophomore majoring in computer science with a minor in cyber security. His future plans are to work in the software development or computer programming field.

Samantha Faust – $900

Samantha Faust is the daughter of Eric and Beverly Faust of St. Rose. She is a 2021 graduate of Central Community High School and currently attends Purdue University to pursue a degree in Animal Sciences. During her time in 4-H she was a member of the Aviston 4-H Aces and is now a part of the 4-H club at Purdue.

Scholarship applications for 2023 will be available after the first of the year at the Clinton County Illinois Extension Office, or online at https://extension.illinois.edu/bcjmw/4-h-clinton-county.