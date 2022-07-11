Clinton County Accident Claims Three Lives

A head on accident claimed three lives Friday afternoon in Clinton County.

Just after noon the Clinton County Sherriff’s Department received several 911 calls about a two vehicle crash on Old Route 50 near Beckemeyer. Police say a 2005 Audi passenger vehicle allegedly crossed the center lane and struck a Semi Tractor Trailer head on. The driver and two passengers were killed in the Audi.

Authorities identified those killed in the accident as a 15 year old driver on a learning permit from Carlyle, a 17 year old also of Carlyle and a 43 year old female from Mississippi.

An obituary published by Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle identifies sisters, Savanna Grace Broughton, age 17, and Brooke-Lynn Kay Broughton, age 15, as two of the victims.

The Belleville News Democrat reports the Clinton County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the 43 year old as the sisters’ aunt, Rhonda Evans, from Ackerman, Mississippi.

The Clinton County Sherriff’s department continues their investigation.