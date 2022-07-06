Clinton County Farm Bureau Program

Rick Clark, a 7,000+ acre regenerative farmer from Warren County Indiana, will be the featured speaker at Clinton County Farm Bureau’s summer Nutrient Stewardship Field Day on Saturday, July 23. Registration for this free event begins at 9:30 a.m. at Sugar Creek Valley Farms near Aviston. Programs start at 10:00 a.m. and lunch is provided.

As part of their multi-year research project with the Illinois Farm Bureau, the focus of this event will be on their cover crop plot, including information about manure and cover crop economics in a high input-price environment, livestock forage quality, ongoing soil health testing, and much more. The program will conclude with a panel discussion about a variety of cover crop practices and benefits featuring Rick Clark, local farmers, and other project partners. Agricultural drone seeding and other equipment demos will also take place on-site.

Contact the Clinton County Farm Bureau at 526-7235 for more information and to register by July 18.