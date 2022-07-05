Council Decides Not To Purchase Building

Meeting in special session Wednesday evening, the Greenville City Council decided not to purchase a downtown building on which it had an option.

In January of this year, the council entered into an option on the former Fusion Dance Center building at 215 North Second Street.

Council members toured the building during the recent meeting, then passed a motion not to purchase the building and/or exercise the option. The vote on the motion was 5-0.

The city has plans to construct a plaza in that area, North Second Street between College and Oak. There was originally an interest in the building, but council members decided Wednesday, the structure was not needed for the plaza plan.

The option cost the city $3,316.

Greenville has applied for a state grant for the plaza and is still waiting to hear about it.