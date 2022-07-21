Council Discusses Liquor Sales By The Drink

At its July meeting, the Greenville City Council discussed amending its liquor license.

The ordinance currently bans the sale of single-serve alcoholic liquor by businesses with package and service station/convenience store licenses.

The discussion occurred after a resident addressed the issue and voiced support of allowing the purchase of a single drink. It will be discussed again at the August meeting and the council may possibly approve a change at that time.

The council approved a bid from Slatton Excavating to demolish the former Rasler Plumbing Building, in the 100 block of West South Avenue. The price is $49,500, however if asbestos is found, it will cost an additional $2,000.

The property is owned by the city.

Since the city has closed North First Street, between College Avenue and Oak Street, for a Greenville University building project, the council approved a variance to change the block length from 300 to 600 feet from Second Street to Prairie Street between College Avenue and Oak. The Board of Adjustments recommended the action.

The council voted to provide a Facade Improvement Grant to Breck and Janie Nelson, to be used for new front windows in the building at 112 North Second Street.

The grant is one-half of the total cost, or $12,302.

The city’s lease with Shimoji Coffee, for the site at 110 East Harris Avenue, was extended until July 23, 2023. The lease amount is $3,600.

A dump truck was purchased for $79,032. It includes a plow, strobe lights and light bar.