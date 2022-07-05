County Board Approves Use Of Lawn, Salary Increase

The Bond County Board met Tuesday and approved a request to use the courthouse lawn on Friday, July 8.

The request was received from Sarah Hemann for a peaceful gathering to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe versus Wade. The board approved the gathering for 4:30 p.m. Friday.

County board members approved a salary increase for Jim Hess, who serves as the county and City of Greenville animal control officer.

The entire increase will be three percent, with the county and city splitting it.

A liquor license was granted to the HWY 127 Saloon.

Board Member Jacob Rayle reported the Bond County Broadband Initiative survey is still available to residents. It can be taken by accessing the Bond County website.

Approximately 10 percent of the county households have completed the survey. Data gathered by the survey will be used to try to improve broadband service in the county.