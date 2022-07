Vandalia Education Center held a Create a Sun Catcher class on June 20, 2022. In the photo the students are showing off their unique, hand painted sun catchers!

From left to right: Cathy Emerick- Instructor, Hadley Leidner-Mulberry Grove, Bryar Murray- Patoka, Grayson Wadkins- Patoka, Khloe Wadkins- Patoka, Charlee Murray- Patoka, Rustin Brown- Vandalia, Katherine Plummer- Fillmore