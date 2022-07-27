Diabetes Support Group Returns To In-Person Meetings August 2

The Diabetes Support Group at HSHS Holy Family Hospital is restarting in-person meeting on Tuesday, August 2 at 4 p.m. in the Nutrition and Diabetes Classroom.

The Diabetes Support Group is open to those with diabetes and their family members and/or caregivers. Participants should gather in the waiting area by registration and will be guided to the classroom. In celebration of this return meeting, participants will receive a small gift at the August 2 meeting. The group will continue to meet on the first Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.

Participants will be required to wear non-cloth, medical-grade masks, as masks are still required in health care facilities per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

Registration is required. Please contact Lisa Ketchem at 618-526-5743 or lisa.ketchem@hshs.org to register or for more information.

If you are unable to attend the in-person support group or would like an online resource, please join the Facebook group: Diabetes Support Group: Bond, Madison and Clinton Counties.