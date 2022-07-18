Fair Talent Show Registration Now Open

Registration is underway for those wanting to participate in the Bond County Fair Talent Show.

The event will be Sunday, August 7 at 3 p.m. in the Activity Building.

The show will consist of two divisions, the Junior Division for those boys and girls 14 years of age and under, and the Senior Division for those 15 to 21. You cannot be over 21 on the date of the show. Children under 14 must have parental consent.

Any type of talent can be performed, such as singing, dancing, lip sync and comedy.

Acts are judged on ability, stage presentation, costume and audience appeal.

The two county division winners may represent Bond County at the State Fair Convention in Springfield in January.

Entry forms are available in the fair book or at BondCoFair@gmail.com.

For more information, contact Talent Show Superintendent Katie Perkins at 267-8084.