Family Fun Friday A Successful Event

The City of Greenville’s Family Fun Friday event attracted a large number of area residents this past Friday.

Tourism Director Jes Adam said it was a fun time for everyone.

Adam says that Family Fun Friday was a success. It was held on the square this past Friday and the weather was nice enough to enjoy the activities. The Bradford National Bank partnered with the city to get the inflatables that were used. The Greenville K9 program was taking donations and Adam says they did really well. There were a lot of happy families and exited kids with lots to do. The Next Family Fun Friday will be August the 12, on the square. More businesses are encouraged to partner with the city to bring more activities at these events.

Click below to hear his comments in full:

Once again, the final Family Fun Night for 2022 is August 12 from 5 to 7 p.m.