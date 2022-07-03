Fatal Plane Crash In Madison County Saturday

Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal plane crash that occurred Saturday on Keck Road in Madison County, just west of Illinois Rt. 4, near St. Jacob.

ISP reports the aircraft took off from the St. Louis Metro East Airport and, for unknown reasons, lost altitude and crashed on Keck Road around 11:39 AM Saturday.

The pilot of the White Piper Comanche 250 aircraft, 39 year old Buck E. Martin, of Edwardsville, was transported to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. The co-pilot, 60 year old Robert L. Binger, of Lake City, Florida, was pronounced deceased at the scene.