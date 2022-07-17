Fourth Street Railroad Light Knocked Down

Motorists had to use a little more caution at the Fourth Street railroad crossing in Greenville Thursday and early Friday.

That was because a tractor trailer unit struck the east crossing light standard, causing it to fall to the ground.

Greenville police reported the truck was driven out of a private drive onto Fourth Street by Michael Glover of Florida and he apparently turned too sharply striking the railroad gate and light.

The incident occurred at 1:43 p.m. Thursday. CSX Railroad was notified by police.

A sign was placed on the road to alert northbound motorists to the situation, and the lights on the west railroad standard were kept flashing until the east standard was replaced by CSX Friday morning.