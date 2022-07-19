GES Parking Lot Done, Other Projects Will Be Ready For School

The new school year is approaching and it looks like it will begin at the Greenville Elementary School with new facilities.

A paved asphalt parking lot, south of the school, has been striped and is ready for use. Bond County Community Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson said the lot was completed sooner than expected.

Two additions have been constructed to the southeast and southwest corners of the school. One will be the new location for the library and the other is the school office.

Superintendent Olson reported ceilings are being installed now in the additions. He anticipates those additions will be turned over to the district in early August for the start of school.

Furniture will be moved into the additions, and Olson stated eventually there will be new furniture, depending when it is delivered.