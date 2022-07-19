Greenville Curb & Guttering Project To Begin Wednesday

The City of Greenville will be doing curb and guttering replacement work along Main Street beginning this week.

The plan is for work to start Wednesday, July 20 and continue until at least Friday, August 12.

The project begins at the intersection of Main and First streets, and will extend to the intersection of Main and Charles.

Residents who live along Main Street, between First and Charles, will be forbidden to park along the street during this time. Violators will have their vehicles towed at the owner’s expense.