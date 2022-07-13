Greenville Family Dentistry Welcomes New Associate Dentist

Greenville Family Dentistry has welcomed a new associate dentist to their staff.

Dr. Kalei Wilson, DDS, is from Columbia, Missouri. Wilson went to college at the University of Missouri and dental school in Kansas City.

The practice is currently open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. With the addition of Dr. Wilson, starting in August, the practice will be open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays to get patients in sooner and also welcome new patients.

For more, visit GreenvilleFamilyDentistry.com.