Greenville FFA Chapter Brings Home Gold At State Convention

Twenty FFA members from the Greenville FFA Chapter attended the 94th Illinois State FFA Convention. The convention took place June 14-16, 2022 at the Bank of Springfield Convention Center in Springfield. The Greenville FFA Chapter was recognized for the National Chapter Award Program during the State FFA Convention.

The National Chapter Award consists of three areas in which the chapter competes, Growing Leaders, Building Communities, and Strengthening Agriculture. The chapter was the winner at the Section in all three areas along with the Section Premier Chapter. The application was gold overall and the application will now go the National FFA level to be judged as a National Finalist. Other awards received by the chapter include the Sweepstakes Award for participation in all the programs sponsored by the Illinois FFA.

The chapter was also recognized for their foundation collection this past year. The chapter placed second in State Foundation Collection and received the $10,000 Club Award. Last the chapter was the Section Winner and 5th in State in the Harvest for All Campaign, for collecting food and money to support the local community.

Hailey Bohn and Josie Maples was part of the FFA Band during the convention and played in several sessions.

Leona Baum, Lacie Beckert, Hailey Bohn, Shelby Bone, Dieken Graber and Maggie Goodson each received their State FFA Degree. This is the highest recognition a member can receive at the State Level. It is based on record keeping, scholarship, and FFA involvement. Leno Caldieraro was recognized as a candidate for the American FFA Degree from Illinois. He will receive his degree in October at the National FFA Convention. The new section 19 officer team took their new positions which includes Greenville FFA member Jack Wall who will be the Section 19 President for 2022-23.

Chapter members also had the opportunity to hear Josiah Cruikshank, the National FFA Western Region Vice President, who gave his keynote address. Finally, chapter members heard retiring addresses from the 2021-22 State FFA Officers while attending. New State Officers were also elected on Thursday morning. They include Rachel Hood, from the Rushville-Industry FFA Chapter, President; Derek Sample from the Sesser-Valier FFA Chapter, Vice-President; Levi Maierhofer from the Senecca FFA Chapter, Reporter; Hailey Bode from the Waterloo FFA Chapter, Secretary; and Kate Colgon from the Princeville FFA Chapter, Treasurer.