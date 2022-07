The City of Greenville has scheduled a meeting of the Joint Review Board for Tuesday, July 26 at noon in the municipal building.

The board will review annual reports, submitted to the Illinois comptroller, about the city’s four Tax Increment Financing or TIF districts.

Greenville has four TIFs: a Downtown District, I-70/Route 127 District, and two Industrial Park districts.

Additional information, prior to the meeting, can be obtained by contacting City Manager Jo Hollenkamp at 664-1644.