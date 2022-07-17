Greenville Police & Street Dept. Reports For June

The June activity report for the Greenville Police Department has been released.

Officers made 12 felony arrests and four on misdemeanor cases. Another three arrests were made on warrants.

Police issued eight traffic citations and two tickets for ordinance violations.

There was one juvenile arrest and another arrest in an animal welfare case.

Officers were involved in three motorist assists and checked on seven burglar alarms.

The June report of activities by the Greenville Street Department was also released.

Employees spent a total 199 hours on brush pickup ad disposal. There were 156 hours foe mowing, 154 for weed and brush trimming and 148 hours for tree trimming and removal.

A total of 208 hours were spent on water valve and meter tasks, 121 hours on street maintenance, 92 hours on concrete work. 70 hours on fire hydrant repairs and maintenance, 72 hours on utility line location due to J.U.L.I.E requests, 94 hours on city beautification, 32 hours on culverts, 57 hours on banner and flag maintenance, and 60 hours on street sweeping.

Employees of the Sewer department also do brush pickup. Last month, they worked 55 hours on that.