GU Receives Grant Supporting Early Childhood Educators

Greenville University received the Early Childhood Access Consortium for Equity (ECACE) grant for scholarships.

The (ECACE) Scholarship Program was created to address the shortage of qualified early childhood educators in the state of Illinois, by encouraging the pursuit of credentials and advancement of already-held degrees in early childhood education, with an aim toward building a strong, well-prepared workforce.

“We are excited to be a part of the ECACE in Illinois,” says Laura Schaub, early childhood program director and education professor at Greenville University. “We can be a part of something that gives experienced students the ability to attend our university and not worry about cost being a barrier.”

ECACE scholarships are available for undergraduate education at participating Illinois colleges and universities and can cover up to the total cost of attendance after other financial aid received.

GU Chief Academic Officer Brian Hartley notes that the direct recipients of the grant funds will be potential GU students who hold an associate degree and are called to serve as educators to some of the youngest and most vulnerable of the state’s population.

“This grant will allow GU to participate with other sister institutions, while also collaborating with community college partners—directly incorporating the themes laid out in our most recent action plan,” Hartley says. “As local schools struggle to find qualified teachers in their districts, Greenville University is pleased to be able to lead with graduates of character and service who will make a difference in the everyday lives of young children and their families.”

Anyone currently working in early childhood education or with experience in the field who is seeking additional credentials and/or a degree in early childhood education may be eligible for the ECACE Scholarship Program.

To learn more about Greenville University’s Early Childhood Education Program, visit greenville.edu/programs/early-childhood-education.