Highland Burglary Suspects Arrested

Earlier this week, the Highland Police Department sought the public’s assistance in gathering information to help identify suspects of burglaries that happened the evening of Thursday, July 28. Police said it appeared the suspects traveled the area of Walnut in Highland, between Broadway and the North Town shopping complex.

Authorities announced Friday afternoon that the suspects in those burglaries were located and arrested. Applications for warrants will be made next week with the Madison County States Attorney’s Office. Police reported the majority of the property was located and victims have been notified.