The Highland-Pierron Fire Department was paged to a possible house fire in Millersburg on Saturday at 5:02 AM.

The first arriving units noted smoke coming from the structure and while requesting additional departments to respond, entry was made to find the seat of the fire. The blaze was quickly extinguished with the help of the Highland, St. Rose, Wheatfield, and Greenville fire districts. Highland EMS and the Highland Pierron Fire Department Auxiliary also assisted on scene. No injuries were reported. The fire is being investigated by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The occupants of the home were alerted to the fire thanks to working smoke detectors.