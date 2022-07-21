IL Soybean Association Visiting MTS

The Illinois Soybean Association is hosting a special program that they are taking around to various areas of the state. They’ll be in our listening area next Monday, July 25.

RFD Radio’s DeLoss Jahnke walked with Rachel Peabody, director of communications for the ISA. Peabody says the Illinois Soybean Road show is being offered to Illinois farmers this summer as an opportunity for the ISA staff and board directors to have conversations with farmers in rural areas and have conversations about their needs and how ISA can better meet them.

The next stop on the Road Show is at Midwest Tractor Sales in Vandalia, come out and join from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Monday, July 25. For a full list of upcoming Road Shows, check out ilsoy.org.

Click below to hear part of their conversation:

Midwest Tractor Sales in Vandalia is located at 2611 West Main Street. For more, call 283-2893 or visit MidwestTractorSales.com.