ISP Issuing Firearm Enforcement Grants

The Illinois State Police (ISP) is issuing $2 million in grants to local law enforcement agencies interested in a collaborative effort to reduce and prevent illegal possession and use of firearms, firearm related homicides, and other violent crimes.

Funding for these grants is possible through legislation Governor JB Pritzker signed into law providing for specific firearms enforcement funding.

“In the past two years, we’ve intercepted countless firearms off of our streets,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Even so, we are facing a gun violence epidemic. That means we must utilize every resource at our disposable to prevent the illegal possession and use of firearms before tragedy strikes our communities. With this funding, law enforcement will be equipped with the resources to reduce gun violence and keep Illinoisans safe.”

From 2020 through the end of April 2022, ISP stopped more than 88,000 unlawful attempts to obtain a firearm through firearm eligibility and compliance checks.

“ISP is now engaged in a firearms enforcement blitz across the state to keep deadly weapons out of the hands of those posing a clear and present danger to themselves or others,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “With grant funding available to local agencies for firearms enforcement, we can have a greater impact on reducing gun violence and protecting our communities.”

Any law enforcement agency that conducts firearm enforcement operations can become a member of the Violent Crime Intelligence Task Force and is eligible to receive grants from the State Police Revocation Enforcement Fund. This State funding will help agencies conduct enforcement operations against individuals whose Firearm Owner Identification Card have been revoked or suspended as a result of being prohibited by law.

Grant applications will be available from July 1-31, 2022.