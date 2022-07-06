The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) is sharing tips to beat the heat because July is Extreme Heat Safety Month. “We’ve already had 100 °+ temperatures for several days in June, and it’s clear that extreme heat is dangerous,” said IEMA Deputy Director Scott Swinford. “Take precautions and reduce your risk to avoid heat exhaustion by staying cool and well hydrated.”

High temperatures paired with significant humidity can lead to increased risks of heat cramps, heat illness, heat stroke, and heat exhaustion.

Take breaks in the shade

Drink plenty of water

Avoid overexertion and strenuous outdoor activities

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing that covers the skin to prevent sunburn

Use sunscreen

Don’t leave children or pets in a vehicle – Look before you lock!

Keep curtains and shades closed at home

Take cool showers or baths

Avoid using your oven

If you don’t have air conditioning, visit a cooling center, store, or mall

Check on family members, seniors, and neighbors

Follow our five NWS offices that cover Illinois (Chicago, Quad Cities, Lincoln, Paducah, and St. Louis)

Extreme heat is high heat and humidity with temperatures above 90 degrees for at least two to three days. Be better prepared for the weather and learn about specific heat terms here: https://www2.illinois.gov/ready/hazards/Pages/HeatTerms.aspx

More tips on extreme heat safety can be found here: https://www2.illinois.gov/ready/hazards/Pages/ExtremeTempsHot.aspx