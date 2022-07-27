KC Board Approves New Bargaining Contract With KC Federation Of Teachers

The Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees met Monday, July 25, 2022, for its regular monthly meeting. Board members included Bill Hawley (Odin), Linda Stover (Centralia), Laura Wedekemper (Shattuc), Bryan Holthaus (Carlyle), Louis Kalert (Centralia), Jim Beasley (Centralia), Jeff Brown (Greenville), and Alyssa Lurkins (Student Trustee).

Kaskaskia College and its faculty have approved a new four-year contract. Trustees reviewed and approved the new agreement during their regular board meeting on Monday night. The Kaskaskia College Federation of Teachers (IFT/AFT) previously ratified the new agreement, which runs through the summer of 2026.

“We [faculty] are pleased with the contract,” said KC Professor Pete Donnelly, president of the Kaskaskia College Federation of Teachers. “Like any negotiation, you don’t get everything you want, neither side does, but I feel we got a fair contract. The negotiating committees worked many long hours on this outcome, and I am indebted to their perseverance and dedication.”

“We are thankful we could come to a long-term agreement with the faculty,” said KC President George Evans. “This agreement provides protections for the college and the taxpayer while offering a very fair compensation package for the college faculty, which is well deserved. I appreciate the commitment of the union leadership in ensuring the college is in strong fiscal shape for the next generation of staff and faculty at KC.”

“The board of trustees thanks the KC Federation of Teachers and KC President George Evans for being able to reach a new bargaining contract to move this great institution forward,” said Chairman Bill Hawley.

The college’s FY23 tentative budget will be on display for public review Monday through Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. (except Friday, July 29), in the office of the Vice President of Administrative Services, AD 211, Administration Building, 27210 College Road, Centralia IL 62801 for a minimum of 30 days, beginning no later than July 28, 2022, through September 16, 2022. It will also be available on the Kaskaskia College website, https://www.kaskaskia.edu/about-kc/consumer-information. A public hearing is scheduled for September 26, 2022, at 6:15 p.m., before the regular KC Board of Trustees meeting.

A new service agreement between the college and 160 Driving Academy was approved by the board through December 31, 2024. Under the new agreement, 160 Driving Academy will now be responsible for all recruiting, training, and branch management oversight for the truck driving training/CDL license program.

In personnel matters, the board approved the hire of Rebecca Hitpas for the new grant-funded position of Early Childhood Consortium Coach. Kevin Hodge was promoted to full-time Safety and Security Officer, and Kevin Kink was hired as a security officer.

The board approved the new position of DOD STEM Community College Consortium Cooperative Grant Coordinator at a proposed salary range of $50,000 to $57,000, contingent upon the award of the DOD STEM Community College Consortium Cooperative Grant to the college. Additionally, a restructure of a vacant contract and grant accountant position to a staff accountant II position was approved to attract a broader candidate pool and support essential office operations.

The board also accepted the resignations of Bridget McConnell – Human Resources Generalist, Seth Orrill – Food Service Manager, and Josh Adkins – Safety and Security Officer. The board also accepted Online Student Support Specialist Joyce Pryor’s notice for retirement, effective July 31, 2023.