KC Board Welcomes New Director Of Public Safety

Kaskaskia College has a new director of public safety.

At the June meeting of the KC Board of Trustees, Chairman Bill Hawley swore in Shawn Richards for the position.

The college plans to submit a Resource Allocation Management Program capital request for fiscal year 2024 to the Illinois Community College Board.

This is to seek funding for Agriculture Education Center parking lot replacement and roadway improvements. Other projects include elevator and doorway accessibility work.

The board approved two new grant positions, Early Childhood Consortium Grant Director and Early Childhood Consortium Learning Lab Coordinator, both contingent on grant funding.

Byron Shanks was hired as industrial technology instructor for the Greenville Federal Prison camp.

The college’s FY23 tentative budget will be on display for public review beginning July 28 in the office of vice president of administrative services. It can also be seen on the Kaskaskia College website.

A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for September 26 at 6:15 p.m., prior to the regular KC Board of Trustees meeting.