KC KICK Students Tour Clinton County Historical Museum

The Kaskaskia College Community Education department recently held a Kids in College at Kaskaskia (KICK) class at the Clinton County Historical Museum in Carlyle.

The class was titled “Early American History”. The students toured the 1866 home of Judge Sidney Breese as they stepped back in time to see antique toys, school desks, furniture and kitchen items. Students also saw military items and uniforms as well as 19th century clothing. The students then created a dream catcher using vintage lace and other materials!