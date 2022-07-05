KC President Talks Effects Of Pandemic

Kaskaskia College held its annual community engagement session last week at the Greenville Education Center.

KC President George Evans touched on a couple of areas where the college was affected by the pandemic.

He believes the college is rebounding from the impact on enrollment. He said the college has rebounded from a decrease in enrollments that was seen during the height of the pandemic, in which they lost of 10-11% of the student population. The numbers are slowly returning to normal as enrollment numbers rise, and President Evans does not anticipate another total remote requirement in the future. Students have been pushing for more face to face classes and Kaskaskia has worked to oblige.

Community colleges have always been important in training students for jobs, but President Evans said things have changed.

President Evans said the admin team of KC has learned, both from their industry partners and national trends that higher education is at a threshold when it comes to industry partners. Prompted by a shortage of workers, businesses have begun to train their own workers instead of relying on college experience and degrees. President Evans states that this, “bypassing of higher education…is a threat to the University system and higher education as a whole.” KC has historically worked closely with their industrial business partners to provide the kinds of workers that are in demand, especially in the case of vocational students. President Evans emphasizes that KC must evolve with the demand of the current time. The traditional college system is not working because “industry doesn’t care anymore.” Industry is looking more for trainable skills in students than reputable college degrees. To adapt to this new demand, KC is adjusting their system, awarding more credit for prior experience and looking at other systems to model after.

Among those attending the session were representatives of Greenville University, the City of Greenville, MERS Goodwill, community members and other administrators of Kaskaskia College.