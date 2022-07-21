Kids Attend KC Fairytale STEM Class

A Fairytale STEM class was held this week as a part of KICK (Kids In College at Kaskaskia) program. Participants learned about Science, Technology Engineering and Mathematics in this fairytale themed STEM class, were they constructed a wall, built a raft and made Hansel and Gretel’s candy house. Here they are pictured with their parachutes! Participants included: Pictured from L to R, front row: Mabry Ford (Centralia), Lyla Longman (Centralia), Kalena Little (Centralia). L-R, back row: Alivia Glover (Richview), Lillie Hilton (Centralia), Taylor Ford (Centralia), McKenna Hann (Centralia). Instructor: April Snow.