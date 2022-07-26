Law Enforcement Officers From 6 States Join Forces To Combat Speeding

The Illinois State Police is joining law enforcement officers from Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin for this year’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Region 5 high visibility Speed Awareness Day enforcement campaign on July 27, 2022.

This campaign is an effort to address the drastic increase in speed and hazardous moving violations that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. Speeding is involved in approximately one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities nationwide. NHTSA shows traffic deaths grew by 10.5% to 42,915 in 2021. This also represents the highest number of fatalities since 2005 and the highest annual percentage increase in the recorded history of data in the Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS).

“We take speeding seriously because the consequences can be deadly,” said ISP Division of Patrol Deputy Director Colonel Margaret McGreal. “During Speed Awareness Day, ISP Troopers will saturate expressways, state routes, and rural roads to stop motorist who are not following posted speed limits in an effort to reduce traffic fatalities.”

Of the 5,413 fatal crashes in the six-state region in 2020, 1,668 (30.8%) were speed-related fatalities. Traffic crashes that result in death due to speeding are highest between June and September.

Speeding can lead to:

Greater potential for loss of vehicle control

Reduced effectiveness of seatbelts and airbags

Increased stopping distance after the driver perceives a danger

Increased degree of crash severity leading to more severe injuries

Increased fuel consumption/cost

According to the NHTSA, drivers who speed are also more likely to engage in other risky behaviors, such as not wearing a seat belt, drinking and driving, or using a cell phone while driving.

The speed awareness campaign uses High Visibility Enforcement, a proven countermeasure for reinforcing driver compliance with posted speed limits. The campaign combines increased, zero-tolerance enforcement with effective communication on the importance of obeying the speed limit.

For more information, please visit http://trafficsafetymarketing.gov