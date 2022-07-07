Local 4-H Horse Show Results

Although the bulk of the Bond County 4-H Shows won’t be held until the county fair in August, the horse show was held earlier this summer. The 4-H horse show was on June 11 at King City Saddle Club and was open to 4-H horse project participants from Bond, Clinton, Jefferson, Marion and Washington counties. Four Bond County 4-H members attended. They were Hailey and Junior Bohn, Joely Craver, and Avery Hunter.

4-H horse project participants have the opportunity to exhibit at the State Jr. Horse Show in Springfield July 25-30 as part of the Illinois State Fair Junior Shows. For more information, please call your local Illinois Extension Office at 618-664-3665.

The results from the event are as follows:

Champion for Halter Division – Eliza Engehardt (Marion Co.)

Sr Showmanship at Halter Champion – Hailey Bohn (Bond Co.)

Jr Showmanship at Halter Champion – John Bohn Jr (Bond Co.)

Sr Hunt Seat Equitation Champion– Kristi Moody (Marion Co.)

Jr Hunt Seat Equitation Champion– Kylee Hutchison (Marion Co.)

Champion for English Division – Kylee Hutchison (Marion Co.)

Sr Western Horsemanship Champion– Hailey Bohn (Bond Co.)

Jr Western Horsemanship Champion– Adeline Douglas (Marion Co.)

Champion for Western Pleasure Division – Audrey Winkler (Marion Co.)

Champion for Gymkhana Division – Adeline Douglas (Marion Co.)

Overall Participation Champion – Kristi Moody (Marion Co.)

Overall Participation Reserve Champion – Audrey Winkler (Marion Co.)