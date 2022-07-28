Make Safety A Priority At Community Fairs & Festivals

Summer in Illinois is synonymous with fairs, festivals, outdoor concerts and carnivals. As music, food and rides return after a hiatus during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, HSHS Holy Family Hospital along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), offer these safety reminders when attending events:

Wash your hands often, especially after visiting animal enclosures, after using the restroom and before eating or drinking. Bring hand sanitizer or disposable wipes to use in between washing with soap and water.

Drink plenty of water. This is especially true if it is a hot day with high heat index and/or if consuming alcohol.

Limit alcohol intake. Alcohol can dehydrate the body, and when mixed with sun and heat the effects of alcohol can be intensified quickly.

Use sunscreen with SPF 30 or greater and remember to reapply often.

Observe food vendors’ safety practices before ordering. Food handling, serving and storage should be the same outdoors as if foods are being prepared in a home or restaurant kitchen.

Be sure the workers wear gloves.

Be sure the vendor has a food permit posted.

Look for refrigeration on-site for raw ingredients.

Do not eat food that is undercooked.

For more information about how to make gatherings safer, visit the CDC’s Your Health webpage.

For those attending the Bond County Fair (August 4-9), HSHS Holy Family Hospital is sponsoring the Nashville Nights, Fairground Lights Concert on Friday, Aug. 5, as well as a cooling tent on the fairgrounds throughout the week for those needing relief from the heat.