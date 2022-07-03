Meet The Contractor & Project Manager Behind GU’s Building Projects

Charles McPherson, owner and CEO of CMI General Contractors, Inc.

As an accounting major at Greenville University in the early 1980s, Charles McPherson learned the building blocks of the profession – assets, liabilities, and cash flow.

During more than a quarter century in the construction business, he’s also developed other bedrock business practices – hiring great employees, exceeding customer expectations, and giving back to institutions and people that have helped him along the way.

He will put all those concepts to work as his Maryland-based company, CMI General Contractors, Inc., undertakes several major construction projects on the Greenville University campus in the coming months.

GU projects will be satisfying to McPherson

“It’s business, but it’s also personal,” the 1985 GU graduate said of the opportunity to work for his alma mater. “On a personal level, it will be very satisfying to do these projects because they will make a real difference for the school.”

McPherson’s company will oversee three projects:

A 246-bed residence hall on College Avenue just west of the current campus. That 40,000-square-foot building also will include a student center, a food venue, and a campus store. Additionally, the building will provide classroom space for the University’s new nursing program, a cooperative venture with St. John’s College of Nursing, and other STEM classes. Site work began in late June.

A pair of buildings at the school’s athletic complex south of campus that will honor the legacy of two GU giants – the late Robert “Ish” Smith (former GU president and baseball coach) and W. Richard Stephens (GU president emeritus, who was instrumental in starting the Panther football program in 1987). The Smith building will include additional stadium seating, an event space, and a museum showcasing his baseball memorabilia. The Stephens clubhouse building will add restroom facilities and locker rooms for multiple teams.

A gymnastics facility on U.S. Route 40 that will house the new GU gymnastics programs. Built on the site of the former Greenville Ford dealership, the building will provide workout space for the men’s and women’s gymnastics teams being launched this fall. It also will be home to a youth gymnastics program that will be offered to the community. Doing things to benefit the University is nothing new for McPherson. He served for several years on the Greenville University Board of Trustees before stepping down in 2017.

He wants projects to help GU flourish

“These projects give me the opportunity to help the University by delivering the right product at the right price in the right way,” McPherson said. “I want these projects to help GU flourish. At CMI, we always do everything to the best of our ability, but because this involves the University, it puts our motivation on steroids.”

Representing the company on the Greenville University projects will be Tony Catanzaro (project executive) and Nonyameko Waddell (senior project manager).

“GU President Suzanne Davis and her team have big plans to expand the impact and the reach of the University,” McPherson said. “We want to do whatever we can to help the school grow by providing great new facilities.”

Nonyameko Waddell, senior project manager

Upon meeting Nonyameko Waddell, the first thing you notice is her unusual first name. It means “patience” in Swahili.

But put a hard hat on her head and assign her to organize a construction project, it’s apparent that her skill set is as unique as her name.

As the senior project manager for CMI General Contractors Inc., she’s overseeing several building projects currently underway or about to begin on the Greenville University campus. She is experienced in construction practices and holds a degree in construction management. She also earned a juris doctorate in law, is an artist, a cyclist, a runner, and the proud owner of a Weimaraner dog.

Project manager for St. Louis soccer stadium

Before signing on with CMI in January to oversee the GU projects, she was vice president of construction for the Kwame Building Group, and project manager for the company’s $400 million project to build a Major League Soccer stadium for St. Louis City Soccer Club.

Though she’s lived in several locations around the United States growing up because her mother was an Air Force officer, she graduated from high school in nearby Belleville, IL. She then attended Kennesaw State University in Georgia, graduating with a degree in construction management.

“My early years in the construction industry weren’t all daisies and roses,” Waddell said. “I saw things being done that weren’t the best solutions to problems. I felt that I could improve things if I knew more about legal issues, so back in 2010 I enrolled at John Marshall Law School in Atlanta.

“After law school, I returned to construction management, and found that having the law degree added to my skills and enhanced my ability to perform my duties.”

In 2018, she moved to St. Louis to join the Kwame Building Group and became the company’s project manager for the soccer stadium job. She spent two and a half years on the project, coordinating the subcontractors, working with the architects, and navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. As many as 600 workers were involved on the stadium project, which is located just west of downtown St. Louis.

But her involvement there ended last fall when she decided it was time to move in another direction.

“I wanted to change, to slow things down a bit,” she said. “I resigned and I moved to Greenville early this year.”

Enjoying the Greenville experience

At the time, her move here had nothing to do with the building projects she’s now overseeing for Greenville University. She picked Greenville because it was near her fiancé, who was working in Vandalia. Though she hadn’t lived in a small town before, she soon found herself enjoying the experience.

“My time here has been indescribable,” she said. “Greenville is a wonderful, wholesome small town. And I’ve never seen a university have such a positive impact on the surrounding community. It’s inspiring.”

It wasn’t long after she moved to town, however, that she received a call from a recruiter seeking someone to oversee the projects being launched by the University – a new residence hall, a gymnastics facility, and two buildings at the GU athletic complex.

“When this opportunity came along, it confirmed that this was where I was supposed to be,” Waddell said. “It all lined up perfectly. And the recruiter couldn’t believe that I already lived in Greenville.”

Impact of projects will be ‘monumental’

She’s excited about the impact the projects will have on the community.

“These will be monumental projects for the city of Greenville,” she said. “The gymnastics facility will draw people into Greenville from the surrounding area. The nursing program that will be housed in the lower level of the residence hall will encourage people to move here, receive training, and then fill jobs in the area. And the new facilities at the athletic complex will enhance the university’s growing athletic program and provide students and the community a building that promotes healthy living.

“I’m extremely excited about the projects we’re working on. I’m doing what I love in a place that I love. I couldn’t ask for more.”

For more information about Greenville University building projects, visit greenville.edu/projects.