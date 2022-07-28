New Event Venue In Downtown Greenville

An event venue opened in downtown Greenville this month.

Named The Avenue Event Venue, it is operated by Mallory Daum, who is the owner of the Collective Closet Boutique in the 200 block of West College Avenue, across from the courthouse.

The new place is located at 211 West College Avenue.

Mallory told WGEL she wanted to make use of an empty building she owned, so she created The Avenue Event Venue that is available to rent anytime. She said the space has blank, white walls and ceiling, beautiful flooring, and enough chairs for up to 45 people. Mallory is excited that the space has already been rented out for bridal showers in August.

To rent The Avenue Event Venue stop by Collective Closet Boutique or call 322-8792.