Next Farmers Market Will Be At The Fair

The City of Greenville is hosting its next monthly Farmers Market on Saturday, August 6 at the Bond County Fairgrounds. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Greenville Tourism Director Jes Adam is the organizer of the event. He said the Farmers Market offers a variety of items.

Adam says there is a unique buzz about the Greenville Farmers Market. You will find an array of locally grown produce, artisan crafts, baked goods, homemade soap, some lotions, art work, jewelry and clothing, along with other handmade goods. He said local folks are passionate about their craft and ready to talk to you about it.

Click below to hear more:

Vendors do not have to be from Greenville to participate. Residents of Bond County and the surrounding area are encouraged to apply for vendor space.

Applications are available online at GreenvilleIllinois.com under “Farmers Market Registration,” or by calling 664-1644.

The last two Farmers Markets of the year will be September 3 and October 1 at the Second Street parking lot in downtown Greenville.