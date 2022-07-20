Registration Open For KPD Cheer Camp

The annual Kingsbury Park District Cheer K Camp is next week.

The camp is co-ed, and parents can register their children online at KingsburyParkDistrict.com through Monday, July 25.

KPD Recreation Programmer Kayla Curry said the camp will run July 25 – 29 and will be held in the district office’s recreation room. Ages 5-8 will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 PM and ages 9-12 will meet from 6:45 to 7:45 PM. Cost is $35 for district residents and $40 for out-of-district registration. Participants will learn chants, cheers, and a dance routine. Everyone will receive a T-shirt. Emily Peper, the district’s tumbling instructor, will lead the class.

For more information go to the website or call 664-4969.