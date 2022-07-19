Registration Underway For KPD Flag Football

Registration ends soon for the Kingsbury Park District’s flag football program.

KPD Recreation Programmer Kayla Curry told WGEL the Junior Peewee League is for ages 5 and 6 with the coaches acting as quarterback. Peewee League is for ages 7 through 9. Youth are quarterbacks in that league. All players and coaches get an NFL-issues flag football jersey. July 22 is the deadline to register for the co-ed league. The park district is in need of coaches and referees. Referees are paid positions. Registration fee is $60 for in-district and $65 for non-district participants. You can register online or call 664-4969 for more information.

Once again, the registration deadline is this Friday, July 22.

Youths will play from September 6 through October 11.

For more information go to KingsburyParkDistrict.com or phone 664-4949.